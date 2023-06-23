Tom Grennan’s third studio album, What Ifs & Maybes delivers his second No.1 and his highest weekly sale to date, debuting atop the chart on consumption of 27,065 units (15,750 CDs, 2,917 vinyl albums, 905 cassettes, 2,106 digital downloads and 5,387 sales-equivalent streams).

Including Grennan’s collaborations with KSI & Joel Corry, which don’t appear on all editions of the album, it is already home to six Top 40 singles by the 28-year-old singer/songwriter, the latest of which, How Does ...