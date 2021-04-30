Two decades since he last pulled off the feat and for only the fourth time in his near 60-year musical career, Sir Tom Jones has the No.1 album of the week. His 41st studio album, Surrounded By Time accumulates 14,936 sales (13,243 physical) after a week of intense promo work.

The album takes him to the top of the charts for the first time since his celebrated duets collection Reload had two spells at No.1 in 1999 and 2000 on ...