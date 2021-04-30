Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Tom Jones lands first No.1 in two decades

by James Masterton
Friday, Apr 30th 2021 at 5:45PM

Two decades since he last pulled off the feat and for only the fourth time in his near 60-year musical career, Sir Tom Jones has the No.1 album of the week. His 41st studio album, Surrounded By Time accumulates 14,936 sales (13,243 physical) after a week of intense promo work.

The album takes him to the top of the charts for the first time since his celebrated duets collection Reload had two spells at No.1 in 1999 and 2000 on ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021