Leadership of the albums chart changes for the ninth week in a row with Texan rapper Travis Scott’s fourth solo album, and fifth chart album in total, Utopia, debuting atop the list on consumption of 25,027 units (289 digital downloads, 24,738 sales-equivalent streams).

The last album to secure a higher weekly streaming total was Drake & 21 Savage’s Her Loss, which opened its campaign last November – 38 weeks ago – with 35,705 sales-equivalent streams, and total consumption ...