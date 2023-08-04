Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Travis Scott lands first No.1 album with Utopia

by Alan Jones
Friday, Aug 4th 2023 at 5:45PM

Leadership of the albums chart changes for the ninth week in a row with Texan rapper Travis Scott’s fourth solo album, and fifth chart album in total, Utopia, debuting atop the list on consumption of 25,027 units (289 digital downloads, 24,738 sales-equivalent streams).

The last album to secure a higher weekly streaming total was Drake & 21 Savage’s Her Loss, which opened its campaign last November – 38 weeks ago – with 35,705 sales-equivalent streams, and total consumption ...

