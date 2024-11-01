In a week when – with varying degrees of likelihood - ABBA and Queen could have secured their 11th No.1 albums, Bryan Ferry his sixth (including Roxy Music releases), Bastille their fourth, Tears For Fears their third, Andrea Bocelli, Razorlight and Courteeners their second – none of them managed it, with the slot going instead to someone who has never charted in the top three previously and who gave them all more than three days start. I’m talking about 33-year-old ...