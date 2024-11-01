Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Tyler, The Creator lands first No.1 album despite late start

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 1st 2024 at 6:00PM

In a week when – with varying degrees of likelihood - ABBA and Queen could have secured their 11th No.1 albums, Bryan Ferry his sixth (including Roxy Music releases), Bastille their fourth, Tears For Fears their third, Andrea Bocelli, Razorlight and Courteeners their second – none of them managed it, with the slot going instead to someone who has never charted in the top three previously and who gave them all more than three days start. I’m talking about 33-year-old ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024