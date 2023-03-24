Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: U2 land first No.1 album in 14 years

by Alan Jones
Friday, Mar 24th 2023 at 5:30PM

U2 return to the top of the album chart this week for the first time in more than 14 years with Songs Of Surrender.

Comprising stripped-back re-recordings of 40 songs from the group’s back catalogue, it delivers their 11th No.1 on consumption of 20,569 units (11,042 CDs, 6,000 vinyl albums, 1,008 cassettes, 1,407 digital downloads and 1,112 sales-equivalent streams).

Average age 62, the Irish band’s span of No.1 albums expands to a little over 40 years – their first No.1, ...

