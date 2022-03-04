We Don’t Talk About Bruno by Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Rhezy Feliz, Carolina Gaitan & Diane Guerrero is No.1 for the seventh week in a row. Its consumption is down 13.29% to 46,262 sales. This ends its run of five straight weeks in which its consumption topped the 50,000 units mark, and with its sales off three weeks in a row both in absolute terms and versus the overall market, the track – from the soundtrack album Encanto - ...