We’re still talking about Bruno – not least because the Encanto film soundtrack ensemble piece We Don’t Talk About Bruno by Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Rhezy Feliz, Carolina Gaitan & Diane Guerrero increases sales for the seventh week in a row, and spends its fourth week at No.1.

With consumption in the week of 59,904 units (1,926 digital downloads, the rest from 5,734,191 audio and 2,742,785 video streams), the track’s four weeks at No.1 equals the run of Ellie ...