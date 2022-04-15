Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Wet Leg score highest first week sale for a debut album since Olivia Rodrigo

by Alan Jones
Friday, Apr 15th 2022 at 6:00PM

Runners-up to PinkPantheress in the BBC’s prestigious Sound Of 2022 rankings in January, Wet Leg are second to no-one this week, with their eponymous debut album storming to No.1 on first week sales of 28,972 copies.

Providing the 14th change of leadership to the chart in as many weeks, the album secures the highest first week sale for a debut release since Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour opened on sales of 50,942 46 weeks ago.

Originally from the Isle Of Wight, the ...

