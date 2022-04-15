Runners-up to PinkPantheress in the BBC’s prestigious Sound Of 2022 rankings in January, Wet Leg are second to no-one this week, with their eponymous debut album storming to No.1 on first week sales of 28,972 copies.

Providing the 14th change of leadership to the chart in as many weeks, the album secures the highest first week sale for a debut release since Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour opened on sales of 50,942 46 weeks ago.

Originally from the Isle Of Wight, the ...