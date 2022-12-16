1984 trumps 1994 at the top of the singles chart, where the usual festive frenzy of seasonal songs finds Wham!’s 38-year-old evergreen Last Christmas moving 3-1 to top the tree, while Mariah Carey’s 28-year-old bauble, All I Want For Christmas Is You eases 1-2.

It’s only the second instance of one oldie replacing another at No.1 – the first occasion being in 2005, when Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock was supplanted by his own One Night/I Got Stung, with both ...