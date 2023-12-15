For the second week in a row, and the fifth time in chart history, Last Christmas is No.1 for Wham!

This time last year, it was still gaining support at No.1, with consumption up 11.10% at 48,535. This year, it dips 9.03%, week-on-week albeit to a slightly higher level than this week last year, at 48,643 units (754 digital downloads, 47,889 sales-equivalent streams). Its chances of staying No.1 next week – and therefore being the Christmas No.1 – should ...