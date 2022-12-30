Christmas is over but you wouldn’t know it looking at the singles chart where seasonal songs make their biggest impression ever, occupying a record 60 positions in the Top 75, with Wham!’s 1984 nugget Last Christmas back in pole position two years after it first reached the summit, and two weeks after its most recent stint, bouncing 2-1 on consumption of 79,622 units (553 digital downloads and 79,069 sales-equivalent streams).

The record that replaced it atop the list last week ...