Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Wham!'s Last Christmas at No.1 for the eighth time

by Alan Jones
Friday, Dec 13th 2024 at 5:59PM

First released in 1984, as a double A-sided hit alongside Everything She Wants, Last Christmas peaked at No.2 at the time for Wham!, behind Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas?. It finally topped the chart at the end of 2020, returning to the summit for two weeks the following year, and four weeks last year. It therefore racks up its eighth week at the summit overall this week, jumping 2-1 on consumption of 46,188 units.

Its return to No.1 ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024