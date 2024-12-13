First released in 1984, as a double A-sided hit alongside Everything She Wants, Last Christmas peaked at No.2 at the time for Wham!, behind Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas?. It finally topped the chart at the end of 2020, returning to the summit for two weeks the following year, and four weeks last year. It therefore racks up its eighth week at the summit overall this week, jumping 2-1 on consumption of 46,188 units.

Its return to No.1 ...