This Christmas, same as Last Christmas. Spending its second consecutive and ninth week overall at No.1, Last Christmas by Wham! is the Christmas No.1 for 2024, just as it was for 2023. Its ACR consumption climbs 28.66% week-on-week to 59,426 units (2,067 CDs, 4,398 12-inch vinyl, 1,860 digital downloads and 51,101 sales-equivalent streams), while its unadjusted consumption, on the Top 200 Combined Tracks chart, is up 20.44% to 110,528 units.

Now in its 41st year, the venerable warhorse – ...