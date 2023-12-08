Groundhog Day: Repeating a configuration first achieved 153 weeks ago (1 January 2021) and repeated 51 weeks ago (16 December 2022) and 49 weeks ago (30 December 2022), Last Christmas by Wham! is No.1 and All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey is No.2.

1984 evergreen Last Christmas’s 5-1 jump earns its fourth week atop the chart courtesy of an 86.71% increase in consumption week-on-week to 53,473 units, while All I Want For Christmas Is You’s 6-2 ...