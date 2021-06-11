Twice before they have been midweek leaders only to be denied the chart crown at the death, so the sight of Wolf Alice not only leading the chart race but doing so with what would turn out to be an insurmountable lead is a very welcome one. The third album of haunting beauty from the British group, Blue Weekend lands them their first No.1 record with a huge sale of 36,182, driven mostly by a large physical sale of 29,587, ...