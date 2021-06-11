Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Wolf Alice land first No.1 album with Blue Weekend

by James Masterton
Friday, Jun 11th 2021 at 5:45PM

Twice before they have been midweek leaders only to be denied the chart crown at the death, so the sight of Wolf Alice not only leading the chart race but doing so with what would turn out to be an insurmountable lead is a very welcome one. The third album of haunting beauty from the British group, Blue Weekend lands them their first No.1 record with a huge sale of 36,182, driven mostly by a large physical sale of 29,587, ...

