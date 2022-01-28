Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Years & Years land second No.1 album

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jan 28th 2022 at 5:45PM

Years & Years’ third album – but the first in which the act, formerly a trio, consists solely of singer Olly Alexander – Night Call debuts at No.1 on consumption of 20,398 units.

It is the second Years & Years album to reach No.1, following 2015 debut set Communion, which was the inaugural champion of the first Friday-Thursday chart week, and housed their only No.1 single (King) as well as Shine, which peaked at No.2 the day Communion was ...

