A sucker punch is one which lands when you aren't prepared or looking in the right direction, and You Me At Six's Suckapunch arrives at the top of the albums chart in a suitably unexpected manner.

The seventh studio album for the Surrey rock band becomes only their second ever No.1 record, matching the peak scaled by Cavalier Youth in 2014. Their loyal fanbase ensures they are consistent chart performers, the new album now their sixth consecutive Top 10 record. ...