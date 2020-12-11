Normally, by this stage of the proceedings, the album whose destiny it is to be top of the charts for Christmas has firmly taken root and is accelerating ahead of the market. That makes what we’ve witnessed this week even more of a refreshing surprise as the distinctly unseasonal Weird! by Yungblud charges to the very top of the charts, notching up 38,759 sales, the vast majority of these being physical purchases.

Weird! is the performer’s second full studio album, ...