Featuring an eclectic mix of punk, new wave, emo, Britpop and much more, the eponymous new album by singer/songwriter Yungblud debuts in pole position.

Sales of the set are heavily skewed towards physical formats, which account for 91.40% of its first week tally of 22,825 units. Selling 13,967 copies on CD, 5,090 on vinyl and 1,804 on cassette, the remainder of its consumption comes from 336 digital downloads and 1,628 sales-equivalent streams.

It is the third full length album from ...