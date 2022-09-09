Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Yungblud lands second No.1 album

by Alan Jones
Friday, Sep 9th 2022 at 5:30PM

Featuring an eclectic mix of punk, new wave, emo, Britpop and much more, the eponymous new album by singer/songwriter Yungblud debuts in pole position. 

Sales of the set are heavily skewed towards physical formats, which account for 91.40% of its first week tally of 22,825 units. Selling 13,967 copies on CD, 5,090 on vinyl and 1,804 on cassette, the remainder of its consumption comes from 336 digital downloads and 1,628 sales-equivalent streams.

It is the third full length album from ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022