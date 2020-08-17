Country music streaming has surged this year as contemporary artists have increasingly made an impact alongside classic songs on DSPs.
“UK listeners are streaming as many contemporary country artists as they are catalogue, and that has been a shift,” said Milly Olykan, VP of international relations and development, Country Music Association.
“Traditionally, when we looked at streaming we saw it was catalogue driving it, but that’s changing now and that is good news for bringing in younger and more diverse ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now