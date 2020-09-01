Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Dig the new breed: Inside the latest co-writing numbers

Mark Sutherland

by Mark Sutherland
Tuesday, Sep 1st 2020 at 4:01PM

It took on average half a person less to make the UK’s biggest hits last year, as the seemingly irreversible co-writing trend finally showed signs of subsiding.

The average number of credited songwriters needed to write the 100 biggest UK hits of 2019 was 4.77, according to new Music Week research. That’s 0.57 down on 2018’s average of 5.34, and the first decline since our survey began in 2016. 

“I never thought that half a person was contributing much ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020