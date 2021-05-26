Record Store Day coordinator Megan Page has told Music Week that the 2021 edition will be “really big” for retail.

The vinyl celebration takes place across two Saturday release ‘drops’ on June 12 and July 17. While the first date will still be subject to social distancing measures under the government’s current roadmap for the easing of Covid restrictions, Page is upbeat about next month’s RSD.

“We’ve got more confidence now,” she said. “We saw how the record shops took ...