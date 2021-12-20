Universal Music Group is targeting further growth opportunities as the newly-public company aims to consolidate its market leadership.

UMG’s extensively trailed IPO underlined the strength of the global streaming economy.

Parent company Vivendi listed 60% of Universal on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange with a market value of around €33.5 billion ahead of trading on September 21.

After CEO & chairman Sir Lucian Grainge and members of the executive team sounded the gong for the market opening live from the Santa Monica ...