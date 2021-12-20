Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Going Dutch: Post-IPO UMG set for the next phase of the streaming boom

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Dec 20th 2021 at 3:16PM

Universal Music Group is targeting further growth opportunities as the newly-public company aims to consolidate its market leadership.

UMG’s extensively trailed IPO underlined the strength of the global streaming economy.

Parent company Vivendi listed 60% of Universal on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange with a market value of around €33.5 billion ahead of trading on September 21.

After CEO & chairman Sir Lucian Grainge and members of the executive team sounded the gong for the market opening live from the Santa Monica ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021