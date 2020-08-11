At this week’s AIM Awards, the indie music sector will honour its most innovative talents, but the celebrations come at a time of great strain. Music Week gathers a host of the biggest players – from Young Turks, Dirty Hit, Partisan, Supernature and CTRL Management, to AIM, Merlin, IMPALA and beyond – to talk creativity, diversity and survival...

Anyone searching for a quick gauge of the power of the independent sector need look no further than last week’s epic albums ...