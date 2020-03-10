Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Islands in the streams: Inside Nashville's digital revolution

Mark Sutherland

by Mark Sutherland
Tuesday, Mar 10th 2020 at 1:36PM

Country always used to be a radio and records business. Here, Music Week investigates how, finally, the streaming services are making inroads into the genre's audience, as it out-performs the market on streaming, both in the US and the UK...

If your image of a country fan involves a dude in a pick-up truck with the radio blaring, prepare for an upgrade.

Country’s traditional middle American audience may have stuck with the AM/FM dial and physical records longer than most – everywhere you ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020