Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Lockdown, but not out: Music Week's Q2 sales analysis

Mark Sutherland

by Mark Sutherland
Tuesday, Jul 14th 2020 at 12:35PM

Q2 will go down as one of the most challenging quarters for music retail in history. Yet, despite the coronavirus pandemic, music consumption continued to grow year-on-year. Music Week crunches the numbers and picks out the period’s essential sales trends…

MARKET TRENDS
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they called it ‘the blip’. The blip was that period between Thanos clicking his fingers in Infinity War and Iron Man performing the same gesture in End Game, when half the universe went ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020