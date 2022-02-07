The UK recorded music industry’s growth trajectory continued in 2021, albeit without the double-digit streaming gains of former years

That’s partly a sign of a maturing market, but also a year-on-year comparison that put 2021 at a disadvantage with 52 chart weeks to 53 in the prior 12 months.

Last month, Music Week covered the overall market figures and artist chart placings for 2021.

Now the dust has settled on the annual results, Music Week analyses the trends and ...