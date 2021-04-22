Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Week's 2021 Q1 analysis: Vinyl booms, streaming growth continues and breakthroughs return

Andre Paine

Thursday, Apr 22nd 2021 at 7:01AM

In our exclusive online Q1 analysis, Music Week crunches the numbers on the quarter that marked the first year of the pandemic.

Here, commercial execs from Universal Music, Sony Music and Warner Music analyse the trends and look ahead to the prospects for physical music and streaming behaviour in 2021…

TALENT 

Twelve months on from the pandemic, the UK recorded music market has largely weathered the storm.

