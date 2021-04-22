In our exclusive online Q1 analysis, Music Week crunches the numbers on the quarter that marked the first year of the pandemic.
Here, commercial execs from Universal Music, Sony Music and Warner Music analyse the trends and look ahead to the prospects for physical music and streaming behaviour in 2021…
TALENT
Twelve months on from the pandemic, the UK recorded music market has largely weathered the storm.
