Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Music Week's 2021 Q2 analysis: Industry weathers the Covid crisis as physical music bounces back

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Monday, Jul 26th 2021 at 10:08PM

This time last year, the music business was still in uncertain territory as release plans were scrapped and campaigns had to be transformed.

But 16 months on from the onset of the pandemic, for the first time we now have the sales and streaming data to compare one Covid quarter with another. And the results suggest that UK record labels (and their retail partners) have successfully adapted to the uncertainty and restrictions.

In our exclusive online Q2 and half-year analysis, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021