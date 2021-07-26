This time last year, the music business was still in uncertain territory as release plans were scrapped and campaigns had to be transformed.
But 16 months on from the onset of the pandemic, for the first time we now have the sales and streaming data to compare one Covid quarter with another. And the results suggest that UK record labels (and their retail partners) have successfully adapted to the uncertainty and restrictions.
In our exclusive online Q2 and half-year analysis, ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now