Coming amidst the tumult of 2020, this month’s Hyundai Mercury Prize promises to be unlike any other in its 28-year history. Music Week gathers head judge Jeff Smith and a host of representatives from the shortlist to find out what the Mercury really means this time round...
As Music Week went to press, The One Show hosted TV chef and new Family Fortunes host Gino D’Acampo alongside Hollywood legend Jane Fonda. On Thursday, September 24, BBC One’s flagship show will ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now