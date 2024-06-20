Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

PPL's 90th anniversary: How the organisation has become a key voice for the industry

by MusicWeek Staff
Thursday, Jun 20th 2024 at 11:59AM

PPL has long played a key role in protecting musicians’ interests. From the battle that led to the passing of the EU Copyright Directive in 2013, to the government’s streaming inquiry, their support has never wavered. Here, former Music Week editor Paul Williams digs into their growing influence on a host of industry debates...

PPL’s lobbying and advocacy work has made it a powerful and influential voice in standing up for music rights, from helping to deliver copyright term extension ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024