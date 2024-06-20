PPL has long played a key role in protecting musicians’ interests. From the battle that led to the passing of the EU Copyright Directive in 2013, to the government’s streaming inquiry, their support has never wavered. Here, former Music Week editor Paul Williams digs into their growing influence on a host of industry debates...

PPL’s lobbying and advocacy work has made it a powerful and influential voice in standing up for music rights, from helping to deliver copyright term extension ...