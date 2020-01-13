2019 was the year of Lewis Capaldi, but also some seismic market shifts as UK music consumption grew for the fifth year in a row. Our legendary year-end analysis crunches all the numbers and goes deep on all the key trends as the biz celebrates another stellar year...
MARKET TRENDS
2019 was a great year for throwbacks. The Gavin & Stacey festive revival took Christmas Day viewing figures back to the Noughties, with the most-watched comedy in 17 years. And ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now