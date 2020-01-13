Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Someone 2019 loved: Music Week's analysis of the year

Mark Sutherland

by Mark Sutherland
Monday, Jan 13th 2020 at 12:53PM

2019 was the year of Lewis Capaldi, but also some seismic market shifts as UK music consumption grew for the fifth year in a row. Our legendary year-end analysis crunches all the numbers and goes deep on all the key trends as the biz celebrates another stellar year...

MARKET TRENDS

2019 was a great year for throwbacks. The Gavin & Stacey festive revival took Christmas Day viewing figures back to the Noughties, with the most-watched comedy in 17 years. And ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020