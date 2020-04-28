It might not summon the same glitz and glamour as other areas, but accountancy is one of the most important sectors of the music biz. In this special report, some of the leading lights of the accounting world reveal all about an ever-evolving trade, and how it has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic...

Despite working in a sector that is often perceived as being somewhat limelight adjacent, accountants are often not just at the beating heart of the music ...