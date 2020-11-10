Like the rest of the music industry, not to mention the planet, the world of artist services is having to function in unique circumstances in 2020. In our latest Special Report on the sector, Music Week hears how the key players are adapting to the times, finding success and planning for the future.…

Where were you on the night of February 18, 2020?

D-Block Europe were inside the O2 Arena, sporting fresh suits and glinting jewellery at the BRIT Awards, ...