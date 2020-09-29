In a music world dominated by streaming, tracking royalties has moved centre stage. At any level of the ecosystem – from songwriters and independent artists, to top stars, major companies, collective management organisations (CMOs), indie labels and publishers – the money that comes in is only as good as the capacity to track it and account for it. As this Special Report explains…

If A&R is the heart of music’s ecosystem, the management of royalties is its lifeblood. Whether the ...