At a secret location in South West London, Music Week is getting a guided tour of a facility that is part of the UK’s cultural heritage.
Lesley Bleakley, Beggars Group director of catalogue and archive, is showing off the result of several years’ hard work and major investment in the indie giant’s specially-constructed archive.
A treasure trove of independent music from the last 42 years, it houses the entire collection of Radiohead masters, alongside many more iconic acts.
On moveable ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now