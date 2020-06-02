Official Charts Company data has already revealed the impact of Covid-19 on music consumption: streaming rebounding after an initial lockdown dip, as well as a physical sales slump

But the RAJARs move at their own pace, so Music Week’s Q1 analysis has no obvious revelations yet about the coronavirus effect on ratings.

We will stick our neck out, though, and suggest that music stations are showing their value to listeners stuck indoors.

“I have been bowled over by the commitment ...