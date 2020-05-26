Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The key to the lockdown: How the coronavirus crisis is impacting listening habits

Mark Sutherland

by Mark Sutherland
Tuesday, May 26th 2020 at 11:47AM

The music industry may have dealt with a lot since Napster first disrupted its business model, but it’s never had to deal with anything like this.

In just a few short weeks, the coronavirus pandemic has shifted a booming industry on its axis. Live music has ground to a complete halt. Every record shop in the country has had to close its doors. Thousands of music executives have lost work or been furloughed.

And yet one fundamental aspect of the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020