When Music Week met Aitch for an On The Radar interview last September, we encountered a young rapper rocketing upwards. He had two singles in the Top 20 and a guest spot on a remix of Ed Sheeran & Stormzy’s chart-topping No.1 Take Me Back To London. Since then, the Manchester MC has moved from a deal with Sony imprint Since ’93 to a label services agreement with Caroline International. As an advert for the strength of the sector, it ...