A new artist, Lewis Capaldi, scored the best-selling artist album of 2019 with Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, but the frontrunners for 2020 have a more familiar feel. Here, we run down 20 of the most anticipated records due out this year...

DUA LIPA

FUTURE NOSTALGIA | (WARNER RECORDS) | DUE: TBC

Dua Lipa enters her sophomore campaign as a fully rounded pop proposition. She’s bagged BRITs, sold more than 550,000 copies of her debut and booked arena dates ...