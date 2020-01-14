Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Roaring '20: The biggest albums of the year previewed

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Jan 14th 2020 at 9:10AM

A new artist, Lewis Capaldi, scored the best-selling artist album of 2019 with Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, but the frontrunners for 2020 have a more familiar feel. Here, we run down 20 of the most anticipated records due out this year...

DUA LIPA
FUTURE NOSTALGIA | (WARNER RECORDS) | DUE: TBC

Dua Lipa enters her sophomore campaign as a fully rounded pop proposition. She’s bagged BRITs, sold more than 550,000 copies of her debut and booked arena dates ...

