For the modern music business, the phrase “every penny counts” has never resonated more than in this current time of crisis. With the knock-on effects of Covid-19 slashing revenue streams across the board, the industry has been crying out for a figurative safe bet.
Step forward neighbouring rights, which generates income for performers and labels for the public performance or broadcast of their recordings. According to the IFPI, the sector’s value ballooned from $1.4 billion (£1.1bn) at the start of ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now