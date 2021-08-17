Executives have spoken about the growing importance of catalogue as the industry makes the transition from an albums purchase model to streaming consumption.

Based on Music Week analysis, the average period on the charts logged by an album in the overall Top 10 for the first six months of the year is 98.9 weeks. That compares to 78.3 weeks as the average time on the charts for an album in the overall Top 10 of 2020, and 50.8 weeks in ...