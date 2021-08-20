Aitch launches Relentless Energy Drink campaign

Aitch has launched his new partnership with Relentless Energy Drink as part of the #WithoutLimits campaign.

Aitch succeeds Stormzy as the brand’s new ambassador, with his face appearing on limited edition cans across the nation.

In his campaign film, Aitch imagines what a day without limits would look like in his hometown. Every limited-edition can of Aitch x Relentless Original that is purchased will offer fans the chance to win prizes including a day with Aitch.

In the last two years, Aitch has racked up six Top 10 singles, including a string of collaborations with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Stefflon Don, AJ Tracey and Headie One. He has over one billion global streams and recorded over five million worldwide record sales.

Relentless has been powering experiences in music for over a decade.