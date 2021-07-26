AJ Tracey partners with McDonald's for Summertime Shootout video

AJ Tracey has partnered with McDonald’s for his new video.

To mark the launch of the McSpicy, the chicken burger and a branded McSpicy van will feature in the promo video for Summertime Shootout.

The single features T-Pain and is taken from AJ Tracey’s Flu Game album (Revenge Records), which has sales to date of 42,212 (Official Charts Company).

Michelle Graham-Clare, vice president marketing at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “This is our first ever collaboration of this kind in the UK, following our I’m Lovin’ It Live event last year that saw some of the biggest UK music artists coming together for a weekend of live music.

“We knew we wanted to continue working with some of the UK’s hottest talent and AJ Tracey was the perfect fit for the McSpicy, as he’s a lover of spice and McDonald’s, and we’re so proud to have the McSpicy van featured in his video. We have been blown away by the reaction from the McSpicy already – and we’re so pleased to have the AJ Tracey seal of approval.”

The latest McDonald’s partnership follows a Christmas campaign with Becky Hill and deals in the US with acts including BTS and Travis Scott.