Alex Branson appointed senior vice president of music services at Beatport

Electronic music platform Beatport has appointed Alex Branson as senior vice president of music services.

In this newly created role, Branson will oversee the suite of professional tools and services the company is developing for distributors, labels and artists.

Previously, Branson worked at Warner Music Group, where he created DIY distribution business levelmusic.com. Branson has also advised companies such as Empire, Facebook, Rotor Videos, Moodagent, Trebel and iMusician, and created the music industry podcast, ABC Music Talk, which he will continue to host.

Robb McDaniels, CEO of Beatport, said: "Over the last two decades working as an executive in the music business, Alex has developed a unique set of skills that deliver value to rights holders. As the leader of our newly formed music services business unit, Alex will curate and expand the Beatport Pro Suite of SaaS tools to help independent content owners increase revenue and exposure in the global DJ market."

Branson added: “I’m excited to rejoin Robb at one of the most progressive and forward thinking music companies in the world. My job is to listen to what artists, labels and distributors who rely upon the Beatport community need, then build or acquire tools and services to help them accelerate their careers and businesses.”





