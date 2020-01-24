Annie Mac Presents unveils first wave of speakers for AMP London 2020

Universal Music UK chief David Joseph, Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn and Decca Records boss Rebecca Allen are among the first raft of speakers announced for this year's AMP London Conference.

Held in partnership with Music Week, the event is being presented by Annie Mac and SJM Concerts at Camden House from 11am to 6pm on Friday, March 6 and will tackle music's most pertinent topics through a selection of panel discussions, keynotes, interviews, debates and workshops.

Joseph's appearance follows the launch of Universal Music UK's Creative Differences handbook, which aims to help the creative industries embrace neurodiversity. Other big names set to appear include Warner Chappell's Amber Davis, Ben Mawson of Tap Music, Polydor co-president Ben Mortimer, BBC Radio 1Xtra's Rap Show host Tiffany Calver, presenter Maya Jama, AEG Presents' Laura Davidson, Young Turks founder Caius Pawson, Grace Ladoja of Metallic Inc/Homecoming, CAA's Summer Marshall and Partisan Records MD Zena White, alongside Mac herself.

This music industry of ours is changing rapidly, artists are taking control of their careers Annie Mac AMP

“This music industry of ours is changing rapidly, artists are taking control of their careers," said Mac. "The independent path has proven viable and streaming has democratised the consumption process, making commercial success up for grabs to anyone who wants to give it a go. It’s a really exciting time.

"There are still, however, huge sticking points for me; the conservatism when it comes to gender representation; the lack of diversity through the top tiers of the industry; the lack of systematic procedure to protect artists when it comes to mental health; and the urgent need for action on the industry’s contribution to the environmental crisis. Come and join us, there is still much to discuss!”

The conference aims to spotlight inspiring topics and highlight behind the scenes developments that will shape the future. There will also be the opportunity to ask questions and network with key music players throughout the day. Further speakers and topics are still to be added.

Tickets go on sale at 9am today (January 24) from gigsandtours.com and anniemacpresents.com/london.

The inaugural AMP conference, held at Moth Club in 2019, featured panellists such as Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis, Polydor co-president Tom March and rapper Ms Banks.

Accompanying the one-day event, Mac is also curating four days of live show from Wednesday, March 4 until Saturday, March 7. AMP London will encompass a series of underplay shows with acts including Blossoms, Joy Crookes, Beabadoobee, The Big Moon, Arlo Parks and Inhaler at venues including Oslo, Camden Assembly, Shacklewell Arms, The Lexington and Lafayette. Additional names will be announced shortly.

The full list of AMP London speakers announced so far is:

Aniefiok Ekpoudom (The Guardian)

Annie Mac ( DJ / Broadcaster)

Amber Davis (Warner Chappell)

Ben Mawson (Tap Music)

Ben Mortimer (Polydor Records)

Blaine Harrison (Artist)

Caius Pawson (Young Turks / XL Recordings)

David Joseph (Universal)

Fay Milton (Savages / 180dB / Music Declares Emergency)

Jamie Ahye (Atlantic Records / Pride in Music)

Jodie Harsh (Artist / DJ)

Kwame Kwaten (Point Blank Recordings / Ferocious Management / Cre8ing Vision)

Laura Davidson (All Points East / BST Hyde Park)

Maya Jama (TV / Radio Presenter)

Melvin Benn (Festival Republic)

Rebecca Allen (Decca Records)

Rina Sawayama (Artist)

Tiffany Calver (DJ / Broadcaster)

Tunde Ogundipe (Music Tech Executive)

Zena White (Partisan Records)