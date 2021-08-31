Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic in new deal

Apple has announced the details of its new acquisition, Primephonic, which will now be available to Apple Music subscribers.

Apple Music subscribers will be able to access Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content, better browsing and search functionality by composer or repertoire, new features and benefits for classical music fans.

“We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts,” said Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser. “Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.”

Primephonic is a classical music streaming service which offers search and browsing functions for classical audio with recommendations from experts, in addition to contextual details on repertoire and recordings.

As part of the deal Primephonic will no longer take on new subscribers, and will be taken offline from September 7, while all current Primephonic subscribers will receive six months free access to Apple Music. There are also plans for Apple Music to launch a classical music app in the coming year which will use Primephonic’s user interface with additional features.

“Bringing the best of Primephonic to Apple Music subscribers is a tremendous development for the classical music industry,” said Primephonic co-founder and CEO, Thomas Steffens. “Artists love the Primephonic service and what we’ve done in classical, and now we have the ability to join with Apple to deliver the absolute best experience to millions of listeners. We get to bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience.”

“Primephonic was founded to ensure that classical music will stay relevant for future generations,” said a major shareholder of Primephonic, Gordon P Getty. “Primephonic and Apple together can realise that mission and take classical to a worldwide audience.”