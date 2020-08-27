Apple Music relaunches Kids and Family with new playlists

The Kids and Family space on Apple Music is being relaunched with a brand new look and over 20 new playlists.

Among the new playlists include Kids Fit Fun!, Playdate Fun!, ABC Fun! which feature songs covering education, motivation and more.

Additional playlists such as Pow! and Princess Power are said to aim to empower kids, while Yeehaw will introduce country music to its young listeners.

The revamp arrives as Kids and Family is reportedly one of its fastest growing genres on Apple Music, with an increase of over 105% in the last four weeks.

Amongst its most popular playlists are Family Dance Party, Kids Dance Party, Family Pop, Kids Road Trip and Para Los Ninos as families try to keep their children entertained throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Apple Music is available to stream across Apple mobile, computer and TV devices as well as Android and Amazon Echo.