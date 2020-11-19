Atlantic Records, Artist Partner Group and ADA announce partnership extension

Atlantic Records, Artist Partner Group and ADA have announced the extension of their partnership that was formed in 2012.

The artists signed under the original agreement will now be directly managed by Atlantic. Artist Partner has also added a new distribution pact with ADA to allow for an additional channel for its future signings.

Artist Partner introduced artists including Ava Max, Charlie Puth, Don Toliver, Kehlani and more. It was originally founded as a sister music company to Artist Publishing Group who will continue to publish artists signed to Atlantic in addition to other songwriters and producers such as 24KGoldn and more.

APG CEO, Mike Caren, said: “This is an exciting new chapter for Artist Partner Group and the amazing roster of artists we have worked with over the last 8 years. I am thankful to the entire APG and Atlantic teams and all of the incredible talent that continually inspire us. I look forward to the ongoing growth and success of all of our partners and to continuing to build Artist Partner as a home to artists in the evolving market landscape.”

Atlantic chairman & CEO Craig Kallman and chairman & COO Julie Greenwald said: “We’re super proud of what we’ve achieved together with Mike and the APG team, and we couldn’t be happier to support and nurture the careers of these extraordinary, visionary artists.”

Max Lousada, CEO of global recorded music, Warner Music Group said: “This move evolves and updates a hugely successful partnership. Artist Partner’s existing roster of diverse, original voices will now be backed by the full power of Atlantic Records’ creative expertise and worldwide reach, while Artist Partner and its new signings will have access to our global network and comprehensive menu of artist services.”