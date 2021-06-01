Bauer Media Audio acquires Communicorp Group

Bauer Media Audio has revealed today (June 1) that it has completed its acquisition of Communicorp Group in the Republic of Ireland, expanding its outreach to 57 million weekly listeners across eight countries.

Speaking on the news, president of Bauer Media Audio, Paul Keenan, said: “Bauer Media Audio is excited to be entering the Republic of Ireland through the acquisition of such a premium business, with its market leading and trusted brands. Its talented teams have built a strong reputation for high quality news, entertainment, music and sport, and from this solid foundation we are passionate about the world of radio and look forward to further exploring the audio universe.”

Communicorp is the largest commercial radio group in Ireland, and reaches a weekly audience of over 1.75 million listeners for its coverage of news, music, entertainment, and sport.

Within the group Bauer has acquired is Ireland’s two national commercial radio stations, Today FM and Newstalk, in addition to Spin 1038 and 98FM in Dublin, Spin Southwest in Limerick, radio sport station Off The Ball, digital audio exchange audioXL and listening platform GoLoud.